Facebook pauses Instagram Kids project following criticism

Monday 27 September 2021 | 15:34 CET | News
Facebook said it is pausing Instagram Kids, its planned Instagram service for children under the age of 13. The service came under fire from politicians and advocacy groups, who found such a service would be neither safe nor appropriate for young children. A coalition of 35 consumer advocacy groups and 64 child experts in child development co-signed a letter opposing the service to Facebook in April, and members of the US Congress more recently announced plans to investigate Instagram's impact on young people. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / TikTok / YouTube
Countries: United States
