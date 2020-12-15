Edition: International
US DFC delays USD 500 mln loan for Safaricom's Ethiopian entry over Tigray conflict

Friday 29 October 2021 | 09:29 CET | News
A US government agency has delayed the disbursement of a USD 500 million loan to finance the entry of a Safaricom-led consortium to the Ethiopian telecoms market, citing uncertainty over the unrest in the Tigray region, Business Daily reported. The US international Development Finance Corporation (DFC) said it was still weighing the escalation of armed conflict there before it could release the loan.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Safaricom / Vodafone
Countries: Ethiopia
