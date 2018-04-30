US judge set to approve merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint - report

The merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint is set to get its green light, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close to the matter. The decision will be made public by a federal judge on 11 February. No word is yet out on if the approval will be conditional or not. The parties have been notified of the imminent ruling, the sources said. The new T-Mobile will have more than 90 million customers in the US and work on overtaking market leaders AT&T and Verizon.
The decision by US District Judge Victor Marrero comes after a December trial. The number three and four mobile companies signed their agreement, worth USD 26 billion, two years ago. Since then, they have received approval from the Department of Justice, federal antitrust and telecom officials after making some concessions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions