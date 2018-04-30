Edition: International
Wireless

US judge set to approve merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint - report

Tuesday 11 February 2020 | 09:13 CET | News

The merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint is set to get its green light, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close to the matter. The decision will be made public by a federal judge on 11 February. No word is yet out on if the approval will be conditional or not. The parties have been notified of the imminent ruling, the sources said. The new T-Mobile will have more than 90 million customers in the US and work on overtaking market leaders AT&T and Verizon.  

The merger has come under fire from different parties, including unions and a group of state attorneys, who say the deal could result in higher mobile bills and in mass job eliminations. The coalition of state attorneys general could appeal the decision. 

The decision by US District Judge Victor Marrero comes after a December trial. The number three and four mobile companies signed their agreement, worth USD 26 billion, two years ago. Since then, they have received approval from the Department of Justice, federal antitrust and telecom officials after making some concessions. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Sprint / T-Mobile US / Verizon Communications
Countries: United States
