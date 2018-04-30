T-Mobile, Sprint merger clears major legal hurdle after states lawsuit rejected

T-Mobile US has secured clearance for its takeover of Sprint, after a US federal court rejected an appeal from state attorneys general against the deal. The companies hope to complete the deal by 01 April, nearly two years after the merger of the third- and fourth-largest mobile operators was first announced.
Over a dozen states, led by New York and California, launched a lawsuit against the merger last summer, saying the deal would reduce competition and result in higher prices for consumers. The states' appeal came despite the merger already securing conditional approval from the FCC and the US Department of Justice.
T-Mobile and Sprint argued that their merger would help them compete better against market leaders AT&T and Verizon as well as roll out a 5G network and improve broadband services more quickly. The agreements with the FCC and DoJ included plans to spin off assets to Dish Network to build its own mobile network business and expand broadband coverage in the US.
The judge in the US federal court for the Southern District of New York heard the case in December. The just published ruling is that the merger is not expected to significantly lessen competition.
T-Mobile and Sprint still have certain regulatory formalities to complete before the merger is finalised, such as approval from another court for the settlement with the DoJ. In addition, they must agree the financial conditions of the all-stock deal, following the fluctuations in their share prices since the merger was first announced in April 2018. The companies said the aim is to complete the transaction by 01 April.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions