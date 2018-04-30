Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

T-Mobile, Sprint merger clears major legal hurdle after states lawsuit rejected

Tuesday 11 February 2020 | 15:11 CET | News

T-Mobile US has secured clearance for its takeover of Sprint, after a US federal court rejected an appeal from state attorneys general against the deal. The companies hope to complete the deal by 01 April, nearly two years after the merger of the third- and fourth-largest mobile operators was first announced. 

Over a dozen states, led by New York and California, launched a lawsuit against the merger last summer, saying the deal would reduce competition and result in higher prices for consumers. The states' appeal came despite the merger already securing conditional approval from the FCC and the US Department of Justice.

T-Mobile and Sprint argued that their merger would help them compete better against market leaders AT&T and Verizon as well as roll out a 5G network and improve broadband services more quickly. The agreements with the FCC and DoJ included plans to spin off assets to Dish Network to build its own mobile network business and expand broadband coverage in the US.   

The judge in the US federal court for the Southern District of New York heard the case in December. The just published ruling is that the merger is not expected to significantly lessen competition. 

T-Mobile and Sprint still have certain regulatory formalities to complete before the merger is finalised, such as approval from another court for the settlement with the DoJ. In addition, they must agree the financial conditions of the all-stock deal, following the fluctuations in their share prices since the merger was first announced in April 2018. The companies said the aim is to complete the transaction by 01 April. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: FCC / Sprint / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

US judge set to approve merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint - report
Published 11 Feb 2020 09:13 CET | United States
The merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint is set to get its green light, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close ...

Judge opens T-Mobile, Sprint deal with DoJ to comments
Published 15 Jan 2020 10:41 CET | United States
A federal judge who is set to assess the Justice Department's approval of T-Mobile US's plan to buy rival Sprint said he would ...

Dish outlines mobile launch plans at court hearing
Published 19 Dec 2019 12:29 CET | United States
Dish Network has been unveiling some of the plans for its new mobile network at the hearing of the case brought by state ...

Top Congressmen question FCC approval process for T-Mobile, Sprint merger
Published 18 Dec 2019 10:39 CET | United States
Two top Democrat Congressmen have written to the FCC asking for more details on how it cleared T-Mobile US's takeover of Sprint. ...

T-Mobile gets backing from Texas, Nevada for Sprint takeover
Published 26 Nov 2019 09:50 CET | United States
T-Mobile US has won two more states to support its merger with Sprint. The attorneys general of Texas and Nevada each announced ...

FCC clears T-Mobile, Sprint merger after deal to expand broadband coverage
Published 06 Nov 2019 08:42 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission has confirmed its approval for T-Mobile US's takeover of Sprint, merging the third and ...

Colorado drops opposition to T-Mobile, Sprint deal on jobs, broadband pledge
Published 23 Oct 2019 09:33 CET | United States
The state of Colorado's attorney general has dropped its opposition to T-Mobile US's takeover of Sprint after the companies ...

T-Mobile US employees express Sprint merger concerns to Deutsche Telekom CEO
Published 05 Sep 2019 11:28 CET | United States
In the letter, the employees say they are worried the merger will mean "the loss of American jobs, cuts in wages and commissions, ...

T-Mobile wins DoJ approval for Sprint takeover with assets sale to Dish
Published 26 Jul 2019 18:04 CET | United States
America's third- and fourth-largest mobile operators, T-Mobile and Sprint have secured clearance from the Department of Justice ...

Sprint, T-Mobile US merger hit by lawsuit from 10 states, including NY and California
Published 12 Jun 2019 09:23 CET | United States
The merger between Sprint and T-Mobile US has hit a new roadblock, as the attorney generals of New York and California, along ...

T-Mobile, Sprint consider concessions to save merger - report
Published 15 May 2019 09:01 CET | United States
T-Mobile US and Sprint are considering possible concessions to secure regulatory approval for their merger, people familiar with ...

Sprint, T-Mobile US delay merger deadline to end July
Published 30 Apr 2019 09:33 CET | United States
Sprint and T-Mobile US have extended the deadline for completing their proposed merger to 29 July. The companies sent the ...

T-Mobile, Sprint agree all-stock merger
Published 30 Apr 2018 08:32 CET | United States
T-Mobile US and Sprint have agreed to merge in an all-share deal, creating a new major player in the US mobile market to rival ...





Related Info

US judge set to approve merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint - report
09:13 | United States | News
Judge opens T-Mobile, Sprint deal with DoJ to comments
15 Jan | United States | News
Dish outlines mobile launch plans at court hearing
19 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Top Congressmen question FCC approval process for T-Mobile, Sprint merger
18 Dec 2019 | United States | News
T-Mobile gets backing from Texas, Nevada for Sprint takeover
26 Nov 2019 | United States | News
FCC clears T-Mobile, Sprint merger after deal to expand broadband coverage
6 Nov 2019 | United States | News
Colorado drops opposition to T-Mobile, Sprint deal on jobs, broadband pledge
23 Oct 2019 | United States | News
T-Mobile US employees express Sprint merger concerns to Deutsche Telekom CEO
5 Sep 2019 | United States | News
T-Mobile wins DoJ approval for Sprint takeover with assets sale to Dish
26 Jul 2019 | United States | News
Sprint, T-Mobile US merger hit by lawsuit from 10 states, including NY and California
12 Jun 2019 | United States | News
T-Mobile, Sprint consider concessions to save merger - report
15 May 2019 | United States | News
Sprint, T-Mobile US delay merger deadline to end July
30 Apr 2019 | United States | News
T-Mobile, Sprint agree all-stock merger
30 Apr 2018 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Feb MEF Members Meeting
10 Feb Metro Connect USA 2020
11 Feb Sky NZ interim results
11 Feb Sequans Q4 2019
11 Feb Lattice Semiconductor Q4 2019
11 Feb America Movil Q4 2019
11 Feb Akamai Technologies Q4 2019
11 Feb A1 Telekom Austria Q4 2019
11 Feb A10 Networks Q4 2019
11 Feb TIM Brasil Q4 2019
11 Feb Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
11 Feb Profile: M7 NL
12 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 2019
12 Feb Altice USA Q4 2019
12 Feb Cisco Q2
12 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
12 Feb Rovio Q4 2019
12 Feb CenturyLink Q4 2019
12 Feb Telenet Q4 2019
12 Feb Ceconomy AGM
13 Feb Radcom Q4 2019
13 Feb Orange Group Q4 2019
13 Feb Telstra fiscal H1 results
13 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2019
13 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
13 Feb Roku Q4 2019
13 Feb Ooredoo Q4 2019
13 Feb Singtel fiscal Q3
13 Feb Arista Networks Q4 2019
13 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now