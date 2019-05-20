T-Mobile secures deal with California for Sprint merger clearance

T-Mobile US has reached a settlement with California over its planned merger with Sprint. This was the last major regulatory hurdle for the deal and sees the mobile operator commit to jobs, coverage and pricing terms in the state.
Under the terms of the settlement announced by the California state attorney general, T-Mobile committed to offer low-cost plans in the state for at least five years, including plans with 2 GB at USD 15 per month and 5 GB at USD 25 per month. This means also extending its commitment on rate plans to the FCC for at least another two years in California, for five years from February 2019.
Around 10 million low-income households in the state will be eligible for 100 GB of free home broadband per year for five years and a free mobile Wi-Fi hotspot device, as well as the option to purchase select tablets at cost.
T-Mobile also committed to offer affected employees in the state similar employment after the merger. Its total, pro forma number of employees at T-Mobile and Sprint should not decline for three years under the commitments. Around 1,000 new jobs also will be created in California with a customer service center in Kingsburg.
In addition, T-Mobile agreed to pay California and the other states that participated in a lawsuit against the merger up to USD 15 million for their legal costs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions