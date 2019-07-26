Edition: International
Dish complains to justice dept over T-Mobile's planned shutdown of CDMA service

Tuesday 10 August 2021 | 08:54 CET | News
The US Department of Justice has warned that T-Mobile US may be violating the conditions set for its takeover of Sprint if it goes ahead with a shutdown of its CDMA network in January 2022 as planned. This could impede customers of Boost Mobile, now owned by Dish Network, from accessing services. Dish turned to the DoJ for assistance, saying T-Mobile did not give it enough notice of the network shutdown.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Boost Mobile / Dish Network / Sprint / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

