Dish acquires MVNO Republic Wireless

Monday 8 March 2021 | 16:00 CET | News
Dish Network said it plans to acquire MVNO Republic Wireless, building its mobile customer base ahead of the launch of its own mobile network. The MVNO operates on the network of T-Mobile US and counts around 200,000 customers. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Dish Network / Republic Wireless / Ting Mobile / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

