Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Dish Network buys assets of Ting Mobile from Tucows

Monday 3 August 2020 | 14:20 CET | News

Dish Network has acquired the assets of MVNO Ting Mobile, including its customer relationships, from Tucows, for an undisclosed amount. Under the deal, most Ting Mobile customers across the US will become Dish customers from August. The customers will be able to access the new T-Mobile US network, continue using their own phones and keep their rates and customer experience, Dish said. 

Tucows has meanwhile launched Mobile Services Enabler (MSE) services, with Dish as its first customer. Tucows will going forward focus on growing its MSE business, delivering a wide range of functions such as billing, activation, provisioning, and funnel marketing to mobile providers. 

The deal follows Dish's recent entry on the mobile market through the acquisition of Sprint's prepaid brand Boost Mobile. Started eight years ago, Ting also focuses on the prepaid market, targeting cost-conscious mobile users. Ting said it expects the deal to help Dish "disrupt the retail wireless market and become a major competitor in the US mobile industry".


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Dish Network / Ting Mobile / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Dish enters US mobile market with takeover of Boost Mobile

Published 01 Jul 2020 17:07 CET | United States
Dish Network has completed the takeover of Boost Mobile from T-Mobile for USD 1.4 billion, marking its entry on the US retail ...

Dish makes new hires, promotions, with eye on mobile expansion
Published 02 Jun 2020 09:07 CET | United States
US pay-TV operator Dish Network has made a number of executive appointments, with the aim of advancing its mobile future, it ...

Ting Internet welcomes former Venmo, Verizon exec to lead Ting Internet and TV product
Published 14 Apr 2020 17:31 CET | United States
Ting Internet, a division of Tucows and provider of fibre internet, welcomed Neil Shah as VP of Product. In this role, Shah will ...

Ting Mobile extends network coverage to 3 operators in US
Published 04 Mar 2020 09:30 CET | United States
US MVNO Ting Mobile announced that it has expanded its network deals to three of the four major operators in the US. While the ...

Ting brings fibre broadband to Solana Beach, California
Published 05 Nov 2019 17:17 CET | United States
Ting, a division of Tucows, launched fibre broadband in Solana Beach. The town became the second Ting town in California after ...

Ting Mobile drops T-Mobile for Verizon network deal
Published 10 Jul 2019 10:35 CET | United States
Tucows announced that its MVNO Ting Mobile is changing network, from T-Mobile US to Verizon later this year. Ting also extended ...





Related Info

Dish enters US mobile market with takeover of Boost Mobile
1 Jul | United States | News
Dish makes new hires, promotions, with eye on mobile expansion
2 Jun | United States | News
Ting Internet welcomes former Venmo, Verizon exec to lead Ting Internet and TV product
14 Apr | United States | News
Ting Mobile extends network coverage to 3 operators in US
4 Mar | United States | News
Ting brings fibre broadband to Solana Beach, California
5 Nov 2019 | United States | News
Ting Mobile drops T-Mobile for Verizon network deal
10 Jul 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Aug Twilio Q2 2020
04 Aug Boingo Wireless Q2 2020
04 Aug Allot Q2 2020
04 Aug NeoPhotonics Q2 2020
04 Aug Inphi Q2 2020
04 Aug Otelco Q2 2020
04 Aug Softbank fiscal Q1
04 Aug TIM Q2 2020
04 Aug Arista Networks Q2 2020
05 Aug NetLink NBN Trust fiscal Q1
05 Aug Maxar Q2 2020
05 Aug TeraGo Q2 2020
05 Aug Smith Micro Software Q2 2020
05 Aug Inseego Q2 2020
05 Aug Infinera Q2 2020
05 Aug Fitbit Q2 2020
05 Aug Ribbon Communications Q2 2020
05 Aug Synaptics fiscal Q4
05 Aug Dasan Zhone Solutions Q2 2020
05 Aug Dialog Semiconductor Q2 2020
05 Aug Roku Q2 2020
05 Aug CenturyLink Q2
05 Aug Magyar Telekom Q2 2020
05 Aug Extreme Networks fiscal Q4
05 Aug Zynga Q2 2020
05 Aug Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
06 Aug Cincinnati Bell Q2 2020
06 Aug OTE Q2 2020
06 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2020
06 Aug NortonLifeLock fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now