Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

US National Security Advisor tells UK, Germany to exclude Huawei from 5G

Tuesday 24 December 2019 | 15:19 CET | News

The US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has warned the UK and Germany not to use equipment provided by Huawei to build 5G networks. He issued the renewed warning in an interview with the Financial Times.  

The “German elites” may want to make a deal with China or Huawei, but "the German population is beginning to rebel against it," he said. O’Brien added that Huawei can pose a threat to UK national security. Huawei “steals national secrets whether they are nuclear secrets or MI6 or MI5 secrets," he said. 

Germany and the UK have not decided yet whether to allow Huawei to participate in the construction of 5G networks. Germany should come to a final decision in January.

The US has been pressuring European countries to force an exclusion of Huawei from building their respective national 5G networks. In Italy, the industry minister Stefano Patuanelli said recently that Huawei should be permitted to develop the 5G network infrastructure because it “offers the best solutions at the best prices.”


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: Germany / United Kingdom
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Huawei should be permitted to bid for Italy 5G contracts - industry minister
Published 23 Dec 2019 09:30 CET | Italy
China's Huawei should be permitted to develop Italy's 5G network infrastructure as it "offers the best solutions at the best ...

German govt delays to January decision on 5G supplier requirements
Published 19 Dec 2019 15:29 CET | Germany
The German government has put off until January a decision on whether tougher rules are needed to block suspect 5G suppliers, ...

German parliamentary groups want to rework security conditions for 5G, exclude certain firms
Published 13 Dec 2019 15:45 CET | Germany
The parliamentary groups of the Social Democratic party (SPD) and the Union, which include the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) ...

UK Prime Minister signals he could block Huawei from 5G network
Published 05 Dec 2019 11:24 CET | United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that national security concerns will be a driving force in the decision whether to ...

EU states call for 5G supplier vetting based on legal, political risks
Published 03 Dec 2019 14:30 CET | Europe
EU telecom ministers have stopped short of calling for a ban on specific 5G suppliers such as Huawei. However, they said in a ...

Huawei CEO calls for US company to license 5G tech, creating new competitor
Published 26 Sep 2019 16:08 CET | United States
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has proposed a US company take the company's offer of a licence on its 5G technology. This would create a ...

Huawei founder says sales may slow, but supply chain prepared
Published 23 May 2019 13:09 CET | World
Huawei's revenue growth slowed in April compared to the first quarter and may continue decreasing in the course of this year in ...

Former MI6 chief urges UK government to reconsider Huawei decision
Published 17 May 2019 11:14 CET | United Kingdom
The former head of MI6, Richard Dearlove, has urged the UK Government to ban Chinese technology company Huawei from helping to ...





Related Info

Huawei should be permitted to bid for Italy 5G contracts - industry minister
23 Dec | Italy | News
German govt delays to January decision on 5G supplier requirements
19 Dec | Germany | News
German parliamentary groups want to rework security conditions for 5G, exclude certain firms
13 Dec | Germany | News
UK Prime Minister signals he could block Huawei from 5G network
5 Dec | United Kingdom | News
EU states call for 5G supplier vetting based on legal, political risks
3 Dec | Europe | News
Huawei CEO calls for US company to license 5G tech, creating new competitor
26 Sep | United States | News
Huawei founder says sales may slow, but supply chain prepared
23 May | World | News
Former MI6 chief urges UK government to reconsider Huawei decision
17 May | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Dec Telecompaper holiday
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now