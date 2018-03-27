US National Security Advisor tells UK, Germany to exclude Huawei from 5G

The US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has warned the UK and Germany not to use equipment provided by Huawei to build 5G networks. He issued the renewed warning in an interview with the Financial Times.
The “German elites” may want to make a deal with China or Huawei, but "the German population is beginning to rebel against it," he said. O’Brien added that Huawei can pose a threat to UK national security. Huawei “steals national secrets whether they are nuclear secrets or MI6 or MI5 secrets," he said.
Germany and the UK have not decided yet whether to allow Huawei to participate in the construction of 5G networks. Germany should come to a final decision in January.
The US has been pressuring European countries to force an exclusion of Huawei from building their respective national 5G networks. In Italy, the industry minister Stefano Patuanelli said recently that Huawei should be permitted to develop the 5G network infrastructure because it “offers the best solutions at the best prices.”
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2019 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions