Wireless

Vendors commit to GSMA network equipment security scheme

Monday 24 August 2020 | 13:51 CET | News
The GSMA confirmed that mobile network equipment vendors Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and ZTE have successfully completed an assessment of their product development and lifecycle management processes using the industry body’s Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS). The NESAS initiative is jointly led by 3GPP and the GSMA and is open to all vendors of network equipment products that support 3GPP-defined functions with a view to providing a security assurance framework that improves security levels and transparency across the mobile industry. 

The second stage of NESAS will involve vendors submitting network equipment products to qualified test laboratories for evaluation. Labs will run 3GPP-defined security tests and check that the products undergoing evaluation have been developed under the assessed development and lifecycle management processes. The vendor is then free to make available the corresponding valuation report to customers and other stakeholders at its discretion, said the GSMA.

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / GSMA / Huawei / Nokia / ZTE
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

