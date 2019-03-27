Edition: International
Veon returns to customer growth in Q3, takes Russia writedown on weak sales

Thursday 29 October 2020 | 10:35 CET | News

Veon reported a return to customer growth in the third quarter, as coronavirus restrictions were gradually lifted in its markets. The decline in organic revenues slowed to 1.3 percent year-on-year, and the company maintained its forecast for a low to mid single-digit decline over the full year. With underlying EBITDA stable in the quarter, the margin improved to 45.1 percent from 44.4 percent a year ago. 

The group added a net 3 million new mobile customers in the quarter, for a total of 207 million at the end of September. That follows the loss of 6 million customers in Q2. Strong growth in 4G users resumed, with growth of 8 million on a quarterly basis and 20 million year-on-year to a total of 73 million. This supported a 13 percent increase in mobile data revenues in local currency. 

On a reported basis, revenues fell 10.4 percent to USD 1.99 billion, and EBITDA was down 9.0 percent to USD 898 million, hurt by negative currency fluctuations. In local currency, revenues fell 1.3 percent on an annual basis, and all operations showed improvement compared to the sharp falls recorded in Q2. Russia was the main exception, with revenues still down 6.8 percent, and the continued problems led Veon to take a USD 723 million writedown on goodwill in Russia. 

The charge led to a net loss of USD 645 million for the period, compared to a profit of USD 30 million a year ago. Excluding the one-time charges, profit rose 20 percent to USD 145 million, thanks to a reduction in interest charges. 

Operational capex rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to USD 354 million, due mainly to investment in 4G expansion. Positive working capital movements helped offset the drop in EBITDA and support a small increase in operating cash flow to USD 775 million. Net debt was down 7.9 percent year-on-year to USD 7.52 billion, equal to 2.1x annual EBITDA. 

Veon said its guidance assumes a gradual lifting of health restrictions leading to a recovery in its markets in the rest of this year. The company confirmed it will not pay a dividend for 2020. 

 


Categories: General
Companies: Veon
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

