Veon sells Russian tower assets for USD 970 mln

Monday 6 September 2021 | 09:40 CET | News
The Veon Group said it has agreed to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom for a total of RUB 70.65 billion (USD 970 million). Service-Telecom is a partner to PJSC VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across various regions in Russia. The transaction, subject to the usual regulatory approvals, should close in the fourth quarter.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Beeline / Veon
Countries: Russian Federation
