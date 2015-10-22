Verizon implements Privacy Dashboard as California data protection law takes effect

Verizon has launched a 'Privacy Dashboard' for customers, in order to support compliance with the new data protection legislation that took effect in California from 01 January. The law gives consumers more control over how companies can collect and process their personal data.
The Verizon Privacy Dashboard allows consumers to access and manage their personal information. Customers will be able to see the types of personal information the company has collected; adjust their privacy settings; adjust their marketing communications preferences; request a download of their personal information; request deletion of certain information not needed to provide Verizon services; and learn more about how Verizon uses and shares their information and set controls over how their data is shared.
The California Consumer Privacy Act is the first major piece of data protection law in the US; no similar legislation exists at the federal law. The CCPA provides California residents with rights such as the right to know what personal data a company holds on them and to access or delete that data, and the right to opt out of the sale of personal information.
