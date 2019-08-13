Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Verizon Media launches OneSearch privacy-focused search engine

Wednesday 15 January 2020 | 08:20 CET | News

Verizon Media launched a "privacy-focused" search engine for consumers called OneSearch. Available for free on desktop and mobile web at www.onesearch.com, OneSearch doesn't track, store, or share personal or search data with advertisers, giving users greater control of their personal information in a search context. Businesses with an interest in security can partner with Verizon Media to integrate OneSearch into their privacy and security products, giving their customers another measure of control.

OneSearch’s privacy-focused features for consumers include no cookie tracking, retargeting, or personal profiling, no sharing of personal data with advertisers, no storing of user search history, unbiased, unfiltered search results, and encrypted search terms, the company said.

In addition, with Advanced Privacy Mode enabled, OneSearch’s encrypted search results link will expire within an hour, adding another layer of privacy in the event that multiple people use the same device or if a search results link is shared with a friend.

OneSearch is an ad-supported platform to allow for a free search engine experience. Ads will be contextual, based on factors like search keywords, not cookies or browsing history. For example, if someone searches for "flights to Paris," they may see ads for travel booking sites or airlines that travel to Paris.

OneSearch is immediately available for the North American market on desktop and mobile web. It will be available via mobile app on Android and iOS (iPhone/iPad) later in January, with availability in other countries coming soon.

Back in 2016, the FCC fined Verizon USD 1.4 million for so-called “supercookies” that track which websites users on its mobile network visited.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Verizon
Countries: United States / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google plans to phase out third-party tracking cookies on Chrome
Published 15 Jan 2020 09:18 CET | World
Google has announced plans to phase out third-party tracking cookies in its Chrome web browser. It will start testing the changes ...

Verizon Media names Murthy as CTO
Published 10 Jan 2020 09:20 CET | United States
Verizon Media appointed Rathi Murthy as the company's CTO. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Murthy will oversee Verizon Media's ...

Verizon Media lays off more staff

Published 12 Dec 2019 11:31 CET | United States
Verizon is laying off more staff at its Verizon Media Group. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the company will let ...

Verizon Media unveils unified DOOH platform

Published 11 Dec 2019 13:32 CET | United States
Verizon Media unveiled an unified digital-out-of-home (DOOH) platform for DOOH publishers, giving them one provider to host, ...

Verizon Media, Rakuten introduce cashback rewards for Yahoo users
Published 10 Dec 2019 11:14 CET | United States
Verizon Media and Rakuten kicked off the holiday season with the introduction of cashback rewards for Yahoo users across Yahoo ...

Verizon Media, Serena Williams launch shoppable video series
Published 06 Dec 2019 09:49 CET | United States
Verizon Media together with WTA tennis player and entrepreneur Serena Williams announced an exclusive shoppable video series ...

Verizon, Defense Media Activity partner to deliver digital content to service members
Published 30 Oct 2019 18:07 CET | United States
Verizon and the Defense Media Activity (DMA) entered into a multi-year partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) to ...

Verizon Media to show off new ad personalistion features at IBC

Published 05 Sep 2019 13:13 CET | World
Verizon Media plans to unveil new ad personalisation features at IBC 2019, set to take place in Amsterdam on 13-17 September. The ...

Verizon sells Tumblr to WordPress owner Automattic
Published 13 Aug 2019 07:24 CET | United States
Verizon has agreed to sell the blogging website Tumblr to Automattic, the owner of online-publishing tool WordPress.com. A source ...





Related Info

Google plans to phase out third-party tracking cookies on Chrome
15 Jan | World | News
Verizon Media names Murthy as CTO
10 Jan | United States | News
Verizon Media lays off more staff
12 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Verizon Media unveils unified DOOH platform
11 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Verizon Media, Rakuten introduce cashback rewards for Yahoo users
10 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Verizon Media, Serena Williams launch shoppable video series
6 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Verizon, Defense Media Activity partner to deliver digital content to service members
30 Oct 2019 | United States | News
Verizon Media to show off new ad personalistion features at IBC
5 Sep 2019 | World | News
Verizon sells Tumblr to WordPress owner Automattic
13 Aug 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Jan Comcast investor day on Peacock streaming service
20 Jan Logitech fiscal Q3
21 Jan Netflix Q4 2019
22 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now