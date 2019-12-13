Edition: International
Virgin Telco launches in Spain with 300Mbps fibre, 20GB data for EUR 39

Thursday 21 May 2020 | 08:51 CET | News
Spain’s fifth largest operator Euskaltel has revealed the launch offer for its new Virgin Telco brand, available in 85 percent of the Spanish market where it’s not currently present via the Orange Spain network. The flexible range of tariffs includes an FTTH offer at speeds of up to 300Mbps for EUR 33 a month, rising to EUR 39 for 600Mbps broadband. This can be converted into a convergent plan with the addition of a mobile line with 20GB of 4G data and unlimited calls for an extra EUR 6 a month, rising to EUR 29 for a mobile line with unlimited calls and data. A fixed line with unlimited calls to landlines and 100 minutes to mobile numbers costs EUR 6 a month.

Also available are a pay-TV package with over 50 channels and a 4K set top box for EUR 8 a month, or 80 channels for EUR 14 a month, and a fixed line offer with unlimited calls to landlines and 100 minutes to mobile numbers for EUR 6 a month. 

The company said customers can group the 300Mbps FTTH, 20GB mobile data and pay-TV package to create a EUR 53 a month bundle it describes as “the best value quality quad-play service on the Spanish market”.

Other offers include a landline only offer aimed at senior customers with unlimited calls to landlines and mobile numbers for EUR 12 a month plus mobile only plans with unlimited calls and 2GB data for EUR 7 a month, rising to EUR 9 a month for 10GB of data.


Categories: General
Companies: Euskaltel / Orange Spain / Virgin Telco
Countries: Spain
