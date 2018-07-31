Vivendi agrees Universal Music stake sale to Tencent consortium

Vivendi has agreed to sell 10 percent of its Universal Music Group (UMG) subsidiary to a consortium led by Chinese group Tencent, in a deal valuing the whole of UMG at EUR 30 billion. Tencent and Vivendi entered talks on the sale in August, just over a year after the plan for a stake disposal was first unveiled. The consortium, which includes Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment and a number of financial investors, has also negotiated the option to acquire an additional 10 percent stake in UMG by 15 January 2021, at the same price and terms.
This agreement will be shortly complemented by a second deal allowing Tencent Music Entertainment to buy a minority stake in the subsidiary housing UMG operations in Greater China, said Vivendi.
The transaction with the Tencent-led consortium is expected to close by June 2020, subject to regulatory approvals. Vivendi is also beginning negotiations with an unnamed party on the sale of another minority stake in UMG, for a price at least identical to that agreed with Tencent.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions