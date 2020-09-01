Edition: International
Vivendi pushing for bigger say in TIM strategy - report

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 10:04 CET | News
French media giant Vivendi is looking to increase its influence at Telecom Italia (TIM) and has called into question the position of CEO Luigi Gubitosi after two profit warnings this year, according to two sources cited by Reuters. Vivendi is TIM's leading shareholder with a 23.8 percent stake and intends to press Gubitosi on plans to reorganise TIM and turn around its business at an extraordinary board meeting on 11 November, said the sources. Both TIM and Vivendi declined to comment on the report.

Categories: General
Companies: Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM / Vivendi
Countries: Italy
