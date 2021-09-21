Edition: International
Vivendi's Canal Plus to buy 70% stake in SPI International

Tuesday 21 September 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
Pay-TV group Canal Plus has announced its intention to acquire a 70 percent majority stake in SPI International, a global player in content distribution and broadcasting. The company operates 42 TV channels and owns household brands including FilmBox, Film1, Kino Polska, Stopklatka, Dizi. Its free-to-air and pay-TV channels are present in several key European markets (such as Poland, Czechia, Romania, Serbia, the Netherlands and Russia), and its FilmBox+ streaming service recently reached more than one million subscribers worldwide. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Canal Plus / SPI International / SPI/Filmbox
Countries: World
