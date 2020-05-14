Edition: International
Vodafone and TiVo enter targeted advertising partnership in Spain

Wednesday 14 April 2021 | 08:48 CET | News
TiVo said Vodafone Spain has activated the TiVo Sponsored Discovery product across the Vodafone TV platform in Spain to give content owners a new way to promote their content. The targeted advertising product is powered by TiVo's Personalised Content Discovery platform and works by dynamically placing content promotions into key recommendation carousels to help streamline viewing choices and direct more consumers to the content they want to watch. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: TiVo / Vodafone Spain
Countries: Spain
