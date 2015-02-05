Edition: International
Vodafone Group appoints Heineken CEO as new chairman

Friday 22 May 2020 | 11:45 CET | News

Vodafone Group has announced the appointment of Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer as a Non-Executive Director. He is currently CEO of Heineken and will take up the post after the AGM on 28 July, subject to shareholder approval

Van Boxmeer will succeed Gerard Kleisterlee as Chairman of the Board on 03 November 2020. Kleisterlee has been Chairman for nine years and will retire from the board on that date. 


Categories: General
Companies: Vodafone / Vodafone Group
Countries: World
