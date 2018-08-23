Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodafone Hutchison Australia to begin 5G rollout in H1 with Nokia

Monday 30 December 2019 | 09:34 CET | News

Vodafone Hutchison Australia will start deploying 5G in the first half of next year, with partner Nokia. Vodafone CEO Inaki Berroeta said the company has been working with Nokia for several years and that the partnership will accelerate Vodafone’s delivery of 5G. Berroeta said the partnership was the final step in a long process following the federal government’s security guidance in August 2018, when it banned China’s Huawei and ZTE from taking part in the rollout of 5G network networks in the country. 

Vodafone plans to switch on its first group of 5G sites in and around Paramatta over the coming months. The sites originally made up a test network which Nokia used to demonstrate its technology. These will now become the first area of commercial coverage for Vodafone’s 5G network and become available to Vodafone customers with a compatible 5G device. 

The agreement between Vodafone and Nokia is for a term of at least 5 years. Under the deal, Vodafone will be able to place orders with Nokia for site delivery, according to its requirements. Nokia presented an advanced 5G Roadmap that will enable 5G for Vodafone in all the spectrum bands currently in use for 4G, and implementation of new generation 5G Massive MIMO antennas.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei / Nokia / Vodafone / Vodafone Hutchison Australia / ZTE
Countries: Australia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Australian government bans Huawei, ZTE from building 5G networks
23 Aug 2018 | Australia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Jan Bharti Airtel EGM
07 Jan CES 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now