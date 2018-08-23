Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodafone Hutchison Australia to launch first 5G sites within weeks

Wednesday 26 February 2020 | 08:14 CET | News
Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) has announced it will switch on its first 5G sites within weeks. VHA Chief Executive Officer Inaki Berroeta says the operator is moving forward following the Federal Court’s recent ruling on the VHA-TPG Telecom merger. “We are very excited to be pushing ahead with our plans for 2020 by delivering our first 5G sites within weeks, with the initial rollout to continue throughout the year”, Berroeta said. These will be the first of over 650 5G sites in progress. VHA plans to deploy “several thousand sites” over the coming years.

In 2020, VHA seeks to implement the merger, subject to any ACCC appeal and further approvals, and “delivering benefits to both VHA and TPG/iiNet customers”. According to VHA, the merged company will have a “strong balance sheet, significantly improved spectrum and transmission assets, and increased cross-selling opportunities”.

At end-2019, VHA announced it would start deploying 5G in the first half of 2020 with partner Nokia. Berroeta said the company had been working with Nokia for several years and that the partnership would accelerate Vodafone’s delivery of 5G. Berroeta also said the partnership was the final step in a long process following the federal government’s security guidance in August 2018, when it banned China’s Huawei and ZTE from taking part in the rollout of 5G network networks in the country. 

Australia’s Federal Court has recently declared a proposed merger between TPG Telecom and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) would not substantially affect competition. Back in May 2019, the ACCC rejected the merger because it considered that, in the absence of the merger, TPG was likely to continue to deploy its own mobile network and become a disruptive competitor in Australia’s concentrated mobile telecommunications market. The companies appealed and won the suit. TPG earlier announced it expects its merger with VHA to be completed in mid-2020.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: iiNet / TPG / Vodafone Hutchison Australia
Countries: Australia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

VHA EBITDA jumps nearly 7%, net loss more than doubles in 2019
Published 26 Feb 2020 08:27 CET | Australia
Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) saw its EBITDA grow by 6.9 percent year-on-year to AUD 1.17 billion in 2019, despite ...

Australia's Federal Court approves TPG-Vodafone merger
Published 13 Feb 2020 08:32 CET | Australia
Australia's Federal Court has declared a proposed merger between TPG Telecom and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) would not ...

Vodafone Hutchison Australia to begin 5G rollout in H1 with Nokia
Published 30 Dec 2019 09:34 CET | Australia
Vodafone Hutchison Australia will start deploying 5G in the first half of next year, with partner Nokia. Vodafone CEO Inaki ...

VHA, TPG seek court approval of planned merger

Published 27 May 2019 07:06 CET | Australia
Australian operators TPG Telecom and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) have announced they have started court proceedings to ...

Australian watchdog rejects TPG-Vodafone merger
Published 08 May 2019 11:16 CET | Australia
The country's three mobile network operators, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, currently have over 87 percent share. Similarly, the ...

Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG agree AUD 15 billion merger to create integrated operator
Published 30 Aug 2018 09:40 CET | Australia
Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) and TPG Telecom have agreed the terms of a merger to establish a new integrated operator in ...

Australian government bans Huawei, ZTE from building 5G networks
Published 23 Aug 2018 08:43 CET | Australia
The Australian government has banned Huawei and ZTE from taking part in the roll-out of 5G networks in the country due to ...





Related Info

VHA EBITDA jumps nearly 7%, net loss more than doubles in 2019
08:27 | Australia | News
Australia's Federal Court approves TPG-Vodafone merger
13 Feb | Australia | News
Vodafone Hutchison Australia to begin 5G rollout in H1 with Nokia
30 Dec 2019 | Australia | News
VHA, TPG seek court approval of planned merger
27 May 2019 | Australia | News
Australian watchdog rejects TPG-Vodafone merger
8 May 2019 | Australia | News
Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG agree AUD 15 billion merger to create integrated operator
30 Aug 2018 | Australia | News
Australian government bans Huawei, ZTE from building 5G networks
23 Aug 2018 | Australia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Feb RSA Conference
25 Feb Utility Telecoms 2020
26 Feb Crown Castle Q4 2019
26 Feb Syn Q4 2019
26 Feb Avast FY results
26 Feb Box Q4 2019
26 Feb Orbcomm Q4 2019
26 Feb Sina Q4 2019
26 Feb Weibo Q4 2019
26 Feb Shentel Q4 2019
27 Feb Zoom Telephonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Telesat Q4
27 Feb Dell Technologies fiscal Q4
27 Feb VMware fiscal Q4
27 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2019
27 Feb Cable One Q4 2019
27 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
27 Feb Netia Q4 2019
27 Feb Sunrise Q4 2019
27 Feb Interxion EGM
28 Feb Tecnotree FY 2019
28 Feb Masmovil Q4 2019
28 Feb Freenet Q4 2019
02 Mar Boingo Wireless Q4 2019
02 Mar Maxar Technologies Q4 2019
02 Mar GTT Q4 2019
02 Mar Capacity Middle East
03 Mar HPE fiscal Q1
03 Mar F5 Networks analyst meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now