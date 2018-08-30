Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Australia's Federal Court approves TPG-Vodafone merger

Thursday 13 February 2020 | 08:32 CET | News
Australia’s Federal Court has declared a proposed merger between TPG Telecom and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) would not substantially affect competition. Back in May 2019, the ACCC rejected the merger because it considered that, in the absence of the merger, TPG was likely to continue to deploy its own mobile network and become a disruptive competitor in Australia’s concentrated mobile telecommunications market. The companies appealed and have won the suit.

In May 2019, TPG Telecom and VHA started court proceedings to fight the watchdog's rejection of their proposed merger. VHA claimed the merger would create an entity able to “compete more aggressively in the mobile market”. Vodafone also said the merger would boost its ability to invest in networks, new technologies and competitive plans and products for Australian customers. 

In August 2018, VHA and TPG agreed to establish a new integrated operator in Australia worth an estimated AUD 15 billion. Vodafone then said the merged company would be "a more powerful challenger to Telstra and Optus", with an integrated fixed and mobile offering. It would also be better able to invest in next-generation mobile and fixed networks and provide service and product upgrades for Australian customers.

TPG has already spent AUD 1.26 billion on the spectrum needed to build a mobile network, has an extensive transmission network, as well as a large customer base, and already established brands in TPG, iiNet and Internode. However, its plans to build its own mobile network were abandoned after the Australian government banned working with Huawei. 

According to ACCC data, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone control almost 90 percent of Australia’s mobile market. The ACCC’s concern was that with this merger, mobile data prices will be higher than they would be otherwise. These concerns were reinforced by statements from the industry welcoming the merger and the consequent ‘rational’ pricing, the regulator said. The ACCC also says it “stands by our decision to oppose this merger”, and that it “is carefully considering the [Federal Court’s] judgment”.

VHA and its main shareholder CK Hutchison welcomed the Federal Court’s decision to allow the merger with TPG Telecom to proceed. VHA CEO Inaki Berroeta believes the Court’s decision  is “a great outcome for the Australian economy as it would allow for greater investment in next generation networks including 5G”. Berroeta also says the spectrum holdings of the merged company would increase Vodafone’s network capacity and scope for further investment. Berroeta expects the merger to be completed in mid-2020, subject to the remaining regulatory/shareholder approvals, and any appeal by the ACCC.

TPG also applauded the Federal Court’s approval of the TPG-VHA merger via a scheme of arrangement which “will not, and is not likely to, substantially lessen competition”, TPG said. TPG also reports that its directors continue to unanimously recommend that all shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior proposal. 

Each TPG director intends to vote in favour of the Scheme in relation to the TPG shares in which they have an interest, in the absence of a superior proposal. The implementation of the Scheme remains subject to a number of conditions, including approvals from other regulatory bodies, the Federal Court and TPG Telecom shareholders.

Subject to approvals, TPG expects its merger with VHA to be completed in mid-2020.

 

 

 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: iiNet / Internode / Optus / Telstra / TPG / Vodafone / Vodafone Hutchison Australia
Countries: Australia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Optus quarterly revenue slightly declines on lower equipment, service sales

Published 13 Feb 2020 11:00 CET | Australia
Australian operator Optus saw its operating revenue slightly decline by 1.1 percent year-on-year to AUD 2.3 billion in the ...

VHA, TPG seek court approval of planned merger

Published 27 May 2019 07:06 CET | Australia
Australian operators TPG Telecom and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) have announced they have started court proceedings to ...

Australian watchdog rejects TPG-Vodafone merger
Published 08 May 2019 11:16 CET | Australia
The country's three mobile network operators, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, currently have over 87 percent share. Similarly, the ...

TPG ceases mobile network rollout following Huawei equipment ban
Published 29 Jan 2019 10:52 CET | Australia
Australian operator TPG Telecom has announced that, "due to factors outside TPG control, it has decided to cease the rollout of ...

Australian regulator sees competition concerns in TPG-Vodafone merger
Published 13 Dec 2018 08:40 CET | Australia
TPG supplies retail fixed broadband and voice services, and is building its own mobile network in Australia. Vodafone owns and ...

Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG agree AUD 15 billion merger to create integrated operator
Published 30 Aug 2018 09:40 CET | Australia
Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) and TPG Telecom have agreed the terms of a merger to establish a new integrated operator in ...





Related Info

Optus quarterly revenue slightly declines on lower equipment, service sales
13 Feb | Australia | News
VHA, TPG seek court approval of planned merger
27 May 2019 | Australia | News
Australian watchdog rejects TPG-Vodafone merger
8 May 2019 | Australia | News
TPG ceases mobile network rollout following Huawei equipment ban
29 Jan 2019 | Australia | News
Australian regulator sees competition concerns in TPG-Vodafone merger
13 Dec 2018 | Australia | News
Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG agree AUD 15 billion merger to create integrated operator
30 Aug 2018 | Australia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Feb Veon Q4 2019
14 Feb Ice Group Q4 2019
14 Feb Net Insight Q4 2019
18 Feb Smartone H1 results
18 Feb Hrvatski Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Magyar Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Ceva Q4 2019
18 Feb TiVo Q4 2019
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2019
19 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2019
19 Feb Gilat Satellite Networks Q4 2019
19 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
19 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2019
19 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2019
19 Feb Spark H1 results
19 Feb CyrusOne Q4 2019
19 Feb OTE Q4 2019
19 Feb Dish Network Q4 2019
19 Feb Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit 2020
20 Feb Axiata Q4 2019
20 Feb Starhub Q4 2019
20 Feb Commscope Q4 2019
20 Feb Bouygues Q4 2019
20 Feb SBA Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Intelsat Q4 2019
20 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Liberty Latin America Q4 2019
20 Feb Telefonica Q4 2019
20 Feb Fitbit Q4 2019
20 Feb OTE EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now