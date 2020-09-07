Vodafone Idea rebrands to 'Vi,' pronounced 'We'

Vodafone Idea has announced Vi as its new brand, to be read as We. The new brand integrates the Idea brand with Vodafone, following the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular two years ago. The company said the new brand was developed to show Vi as “strong, ever-dependable, agile, intuitive (and) in tune with the needs of customers, in these ever-changing times.” The company said the brand will also help customers “move ahead in life, for a better today and a brighter tomorrow.”
To mark the launch, Vodafone Idea has started Happy Surprises, a programme that invites people to spot the new Vi logo in order to win daily prizes. The operator has also launched an application to help mobile users create and download their own exclusive and customised Vi Tune. Users can key in their 10 digit mobile number to get an exclusive ringtone. Both initiatives are open for Vi and non-Vi customers. The company said it will launch more fun initiatives over the coming days.
Separately, Vodafone Idea also said it hopes to raise up to INR 15-25 billion through a public issue or private placement of shares. The move will be put to shareholders during the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 30 September. The company may raise the amount in different tranches.
Vodafone Idea said Vi's 4G coverage now reaches nearly 1 billion people in India.
