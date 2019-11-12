Edition: International
Vodafone leads customer growth in Dutch mobile market in Q1

Friday 14 May 2021 | 13:08 CET | News
Vodafone was the clear winner on the Dutch mobile market in Q1 2021, according to research by Telecompaper. The company added the most new retail mobile customers, while KPN barely grew and T-Mobile lost mobile customers due to a clean-up of its customer base.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KPN / Telecompaper / T-Mobile Netherlands / Vodafone Netherlands / Ziggo
Countries: Netherlands
