Vodafone raises FY cash flow outlook, sees EBITDA at high end of growth forecast

Tuesday 16 November 2021 | 08:45 CET | News
Vodafone Group has maintained its interim dividend at last year's amount while raising its forecast for adjusted free cash flow in the full year. The operator said it expects to reach the high end of its forecast range for growth in adjusted EBITDAal over the fiscal year to March, after reporting 6.5 percent organic growth in the result in the first half.

Categories: General
Companies: Vodafone / Vodafone Group
Countries: Europe
