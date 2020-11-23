Edition: International
Vodafone revenues up nearly 6% in June quarter as business recovers from pandemic impact

Friday 23 July 2021 | 08:41 CET | News
Vodafone Group reported revenues for its fiscal first quarter to June up 5.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 11.10 billion, as both consumer and business sales recovered from the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago. Service revenue rose 3.3 percent on an organic basis (0.8% in Q4) to EUR 9.39 billion, with growth in both Europe and Africa. The company said the solid performance puts its on track to achieve its full-year EBITDA and cash flow guidance issued in May. 

Categories: General
Companies: Vodacom / Vodafone Group
Countries: Africa / Europe
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

IoT

::: more

