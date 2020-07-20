Edition: International
Vodafone Group returns to FY profit on lower revenues, targets higher EBITDA in new year

Tuesday 18 May 2021 | 08:53 CET | News
Vodafone Group reported a return to net profit in its fiscal year to March, at EUR 536 million versus a loss of EUR 455 million a year ago. The company maintained its dividend at 9 cents a share and said it aims to keep that as a floor in the coming years, as it focuses on returning to growth in adjusted EBITDA and cash flow. 

Categories: General
Companies: Liberty Global / Vantage Towers / Vodafone Group
Countries: Africa / Europe
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

IoT

::: more

