Vodafone to raise up to EUR 2.3 billion from Vantage IPO

Thursday 18 March 2021 | 12:04 CET | News
Vodafone has set the final offer price for the initial public offering of its unit Vantage Towers, at EUR 24 per share. The company had previously given a range of EUR 22.50-29.0 per share. Vodafone said it will place 95.8 million shares during the IPO, including 12.5 million for possible over-allotments, which means it could raise up to EUR 2.3 billion. The company said it will use the money raised to pay down debt.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vantage Towers / Vodafone
Countries: Europe
