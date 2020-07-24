Edition: International
Vodafone starts Vantage Towers IPO, to list in Frankfurt by end-March

Wednesday 24 February 2021 | 08:51 CET | News
Vodafone is moving ahead with the IPO of its subsidiary Vantage Towers in Q1 as planned. The company plans to list on the Frankfurt stock market by the end of March, Vodafone announced. Only existing shares of Vantage will be sold by Vodafone, in a "meaningful minority" to give the company a sufficient free float. 

