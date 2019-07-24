Edition: International
Wireless

Vodafone names towers company Vantage, plans IPO in Frankfurt in early 2021

Friday 24 July 2020 | 09:38 CET | News

Vodafone Group has presented the name Vantage Towers for its infrastructure company. With over 68,000 sites across nine markets in Europe, the company has nearly EUR 1 billion in estimated annual revenues. Vodafone said it plans to list Vantage on the Frankfurt stock market in early 2021, while maintaining a majority stake in the business. 

The operator first announced a year ago it was planning to spin off the towers business in order to help reduce debt. The Duesseldorf-based company is operational since May with its own management, preparing for the listing next year, Vodafone said. 

With around 90 percent of Vantage's pro forma income coming from Vodafone, the company includes controlling interests in eight markets: Germany, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary and Ireland. It also holds Vodafone's 33.3 percent stake in the Italian towers company Inwit, and the company has started work on bringing its 50 percent stake in its UK joint venture with Telefonica, Cornerstone into the new company. 

In line with other companies spinning off passive infrastructure, Vodafone sees opportunities to grow the business by renting sites to other operators. In addition, the roll-out of 5G networks is expected to lead to increased demand for antenna sites. The operator will have a long-term master services agreement with Vantage to maintain services for its own networks. 

On a pro forma basis for the year to March 2020, Vantage had annual adjusted EBITDA of EUR 680 million, including EUR 157 million from Inwit. If added, Cornerstone will contribute around EUR 50-70 million more. Operating cash flow, measured as adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditure of EUR 29 million, is estimated at EUR 494 million per year.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vodafone / Vodafone Group
Countries: Europe
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Vodafone Ireland adds 24,000 contract mobile, 5,000 fixed broadband users in Q1
Published 24 Jul 2020 11:09 CET | Ireland
Vodafone Ireland saw service revenue fall by 6.8 percent to EUR 195 million in the fiscal first quarter to June (FY21), from EUR ...

Vodafone UK sees record 74,000 broadband customer net additions in Q1
Published 24 Jul 2020 10:56 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK registered 61,000 contract mobile net additions and a record 74,000 broadband net additions in the fiscal first ...

Vodafone Germany lifts revenues, sees 57% jump in fixed-line customers in Q1

Published 24 Jul 2020 10:31 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said that service revenues for Q1 2020/2021 grew by 25.4 percent year-on-year to EUR 2.84 billion mainly thanks ...

Vodafone Italia service revenues fall 6.5% in June quarter, Ho Mobile hits 2 mln clients
Published 24 Jul 2020 09:19 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia reported organic service revenues down 6.5 percent year on year to EUR 1.12 billion in its fiscal first quarter ...

Vodafone sets up Romanian company to manage towers
Published 24 Apr 2020 10:10 CET | Romania
Vodafone set up in Romania a company to manage its telecom towers and rent the facilities to its local subsidiary Vodafone ...

TIM, Vodafone sell joint 8.6% stake in towers unit Inwit for EUR 800 mln
Published 23 Apr 2020 08:57 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone Italia have sold an 8.6 percent stake in their jointly-owned towers company Inwit for a total ...

Vodafone Italia closes merger of towers unit into Inwit
Published 26 Mar 2020 08:56 CET | Italy
Under the terms of the deal reached last summer, Vodafone will receive 360,200,000 ordinary Inwit shares and cash proceeds of EUR ...

Vodafone names CEO of European tower business, removes RoW regional organisation
Published 05 Nov 2019 11:28 CET | Europe
Vodafone Group has announced changes to its Executive Committee, with Vivek Badrinath appointed as CEO of the new European tower ...

Vodafone to create European towers company
Published 26 Jul 2019 09:27 CET | Europe
Vodafone announced plans to spin off its tower assets into a new company. The aim is to monetise the assets, either through an ...

Vodafone and Telefonica's O2 finalise UK agreement on 5G infrastructure sharing
Published 24 Jul 2019 10:50 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone and Telefonica UK (O2) announced that they have finalised the agreement unveiled in January, extending their network ...





