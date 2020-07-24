Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodafone to raise minimum EUR 2 billion in Vantage IPO, sells stakes to Digital Colony, RRJ

Tuesday 9 March 2021 | 08:40 CET | News
Vodafone has set the share price range for the initial public offering of shares in Vantage Towers. At EUR 22.50-29.00 per share, the mobile towers operator will have a market capitalisation of EUR 11.4-11.7 billion in total. Vodafone reached a deal to sell a large part of the shares in the IPO to investors Digital Colony and RRJ. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vantage Towers / Vodafone
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone haalt naar verwachting minimaal EUR 2 miljard op met beursgang Vantage
Published 09 Mar 2021 11:28 CET | Europe
Vodafone heeft het prijsbereik vastgesteld voor de beursintroductie van aandelen van Vantage Towers. Met EUR 22,50-29,00 per ...

Vodafone starts Vantage Towers IPO, to list in Frankfurt by end-March
Published 24 Feb 2021 08:51 CET | Europe
Vodafone is moving ahead with the IPO of its subsidiary Vantage Towers in Q1 as planned. The company plans to list on the ...

Vantage Towers reports 9-month revenue of EUR 723 million, with 1,400 tenancies added
Published 15 Feb 2021 11:10 CET | Europe
European tower infrastructure operator Vantage Towers, a Vodafone Group company, has increased its portfolio to around 82,000 ...

Vantage Towers nominates remaining Supervisory Board members
Published 28 Jan 2021 11:12 CET | Europe
Vantage Towers, European tower infrastructure operator, has nominated the remaining members of its Supervisory Board. The ...

Vodafone names towers company Vantage, plans IPO in Frankfurt in early 2021
Published 24 Jul 2020 09:38 CET | Europe
Vodafone Group has presented the name Vantage Towers for its infrastructure company. With over 68,000 sites across nine markets ...





Related Info

Vodafone haalt naar verwachting minimaal EUR 2 miljard op met beursgang Vantage
11:28 | Europe | News
Vodafone starts Vantage Towers IPO, to list in Frankfurt by end-March
24 Feb | Europe | News
Vantage Towers reports 9-month revenue of EUR 723 million, with 1,400 tenancies added
15 Feb | Europe | News
Vantage Towers nominates remaining Supervisory Board members
28 Jan | Europe | News
Vodafone names towers company Vantage, plans IPO in Frankfurt in early 2021
24 Jul 2020 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Mar Company profile: Eurofiber Belgium
09 Mar Company profile: Eurofiber
10 Mar Sonim Q4 2020
10 Mar MTN FY results
10 Mar Verizon Investor Day
11 Mar Technicolor FY results
11 Mar Gogo Q4 2020
11 Mar Comtech Telecommunications Q2
11 Mar T-Mobile US analysts day
12 Mar RTL Group Q4 2020
12 Mar Mobilezone Q4 2020
12 Mar AT&T analysts day
16 Mar Iliad Q4 2020
16 Mar Otelco Q4 2020
16 Mar Bango final FY
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now