IHS Towers files for IPO on New York Stock Exchange

Friday 17 September 2021 | 11:58 CET | News
IHS Holding has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a potential IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. In a statement, IHS Towers said the timing, number of shares to be offered and price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The launch of the offering is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, governance approvals and conducive market conditions.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: IHS Towers / MTN
Countries: Africa / South America
Related

IHS Towers expands in Brazil and Colombia with Centennial Towers acquisition
Published 12 Apr 2021 09:59 CET | Brazil
IHS Towers has further expanded its Latin American telecommunications infrastructure portfolio with the acquisition of Centennial ...

Vodafone to raise up to EUR 2.3 billion from Vantage IPO
Published 18 Mar 2021 12:04 CET | Europe
Vodafone has set the final offer price for the initial public offering of its unit Vantage Towers, at EUR 24 per share. The ...

IHS Towers acquires 1,000-site Skysites business in Brazil

Published 08 Jan 2021 08:45 CET | Brazil
IHS Holding (his) has completed the acquisition of Skysites Holdings, a specialist provider of small cells and urban ...

IHS Holding mulls IPO in US
Published 20 Aug 2020 09:39 CET | Africa
African mobile infrastructure company IHS Holding has announced that it is exploring a potential registered initial public ...

MTN Nigeria updates towers deal with IHS

Published 27 Jul 2020 09:40 CET | Nigeria
MTN Nigeria has reached an agreement with IHS Towers to expand the scope of their current service agreements and amend the ...

IHS Towers names Burns to board
Published 21 Jul 2020 16:23 CET | Africa
IHS Holding (IHS) appointed Ursula Burns to its board of directors, effective July. Burns, most recently CEO of Veon until March ...

IHS seeks USD 7 bln from US IPO - report
Published 27 Feb 2020 10:29 CET | Africa
Telecoms tower company IHS has hired banks to oversee what may be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) of an African company ...

MTN Group in talks to sell towers in Ghana, Uganda
Published 01 Nov 2019 09:19 CET | Ghana
MTN Group is in advanced talks to sell stakes in tower assets in Ghana and Uganda worth as much as ZAR 8 billion as it seeks to ...

IHS plans up to 30,000 sites in Saudi Arabia
Published 28 May 2019 09:13 CET | Saudi Arabia
Telecoms tower company IHS plans to operate up to 30,000 masts in Saudi Arabia within the next five years, Arab News reported. ...

IHS shelves IPO until after Nigerian presidential elections - report
Published 28 Jun 2018 08:49 CET | Africa
IHS Towers has postponed an initial public offering that would have valued the company at as much as USD 10 billion, Bloomberg ...

MTN transfers Nigeria shareholder loan to IHS to speed up network roll-out
Published 28 Dec 2017 10:24 CET | Nigeria
MTN Group has transferred a shareholder loan to IHS in order to help speed up the roll-out of MTN Nigeria's network. The company ...

IHS completes acquisition of Helios Towers Nigeria
Published 13 Jun 2016 10:19 CET | Nigeria
Mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider IHS Towers has completed the acquisition of Helios Towers Nigeria's 1,211 ...





