Vodafone Spain introduces premium convergent plan

Tuesday 22 June 2021 | 10:05 CET | News
Vodafone Spain has followed its summer TV giveaway and recent portfolio revamp by launching a new Vodafone One-branded convergent plan with a free 'Seriefans' package for one year. The new Vodafone One Ilimitada Plus x2 plan includes unlimited mobile data on two mobile lines, plus HBO Spain and Amazon Prime (including Amazon Prime Video), as well as numerous thematic movie and series channels (FOX, TNT, SYFY, TCM, Sundance TV, Selekt, AMC, among others), Eurosport 1 and a 4K decoder. 

Categories: General
Companies: Vodafone Spain
Countries: Spain
