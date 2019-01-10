Edition: International
Vodafone Spain to lay off up to 515 workers, 12% of total

Thursday 16 September 2021 | 09:07 CET | News
Vodafone Spain has announced plans to lay off up to 515 workers throughout the country, equivalent to 12 percent of its total workforce of around 4,200. The company said the collective dismissal (ERE) will mainly affect its commercial areas, describing it as "essential step to face the challenging conditions of the competitive Spanish market." It comes around two and half years after it axed around 500 workers and agreed another 500 voluntary resignations.

Categories: General
Companies: Vodafone Spain
Countries: Spain
