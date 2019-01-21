Edition: International
Vodafone plans to close all 34 physical stores in Spain

Wednesday 29 September 2021 | 10:27 CET | News
Vodafone Spain intends to close all 34 of its own-brand physical stores in the country as part of a collective dismissal (ERE) process announced earlier this month, reports Europa Press, citing trade union sources. In total the company is planning to lay off up to 515 workers throughout the country, equivalent to 12 percent of its total workforce of around 4,200, including 237 commercial staff in its stores. According to the report, executives communicated the decision to shut down Vodafone's entire physical store network during initial negotiations with workers' representatives.

Categories: General
Companies: Vodafone Spain
Countries: Spain
