Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodafone tests 5G dynamic spectrum sharing in Dusseldorf lab

Tuesday 4 February 2020 | 15:25 CET | News

Vodafone announced that it has conducted what it claims is the world's first test of 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), based on a combination of two low spectrum bands in its VIP lab in Dusseldorf. The company used simultaneously the 700MHz and 800MHz bands on a 5G non-standalone device. The frequency in the 800MHz range was used as the “anchor band”, while the 700MHz frequencies were shared between 4G and 5G.   

The Dynamic Spectrum Sharing allows network operators to supply 4G and 5G over the same spectrum, making the transition from 4G to 5G networks easier. DSS on low bands will also be significant for end-consumers, to use low-latency applications and access deeper in-building coverage, Vodafone said.

The tests were conducted with suppliers Ericsson, Huawei and Qualcomm, including the latter's X55 mobile modem


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vodafone
Countries: Germany / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Optus completes 5G video call with Ericsson, Oppo, demos dynamic spectrum sharing
Published 16 Jan 2020 13:02 CET | Australia
Australian operator Optus has made a 5G video test call while simultaneously streaming video content on a 4G device with the ...

Verizon, Qualcomm, Ericsson demonstrate Dynamic Spectrum Sharing
Published 26 Nov 2019 09:27 CET | United States
Verizon, Ericsson, and Qualcomm Technologies successfully trialed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing in a proof-of-concept demonstration in ...

Qualcomm carries out spectrum sharing call with Swisscom, Ericsson

Published 11 Nov 2019 14:50 CET | Switzerland
Qualcomm said that it has made the first 5G data call over the air using spectrum sharing in cooperation with Swisscom and ...

Ericsson, Qualcomm achieve 5G call with dynamic spectrum sharing over 4G band
Published 05 Sep 2019 10:49 CET | World
Ericsson announced a new breakthrough in dynamic spectrum sharing between 4G and 5G networks. The company said it achieved the ...

Vodafone UK 5G network goes live with Ericsson technology
Published 04 Jul 2019 11:32 CET | United Kingdom
Ericsson confirmed that its technology is at the heart of Vodafone UK's newly-launched 5G network. ...

Vodafone Germany tests V2X technology for smart parking with Ford

Published 02 Jul 2019 08:47 CET | Germany
A digital parking control system will inform the driver about the number of free spaces in the parking areas. The technology ...

Vodafone first to connect 5G phones to live network in Madrid and Barcelona
Published 20 Feb 2019 15:46 CET | Spain
Vodafone has announced the first successful connection of 5G-enabled smartphones to its live network during trials conducted in ...

Qualcomm unveils second-generation 5G modem
Published 19 Feb 2019 14:38 CET | World
Qualcomm has unveiled its second-generation 5G modem, a week before MWC. The Snapdragon X55 5G modem supports 5G NR mmWave and ...

Vodafone Germany tests 5G broadcast with public broadcaster WDR
Published 13 Feb 2019 15:26 CET | Germany
The TV and library content should be available on a mobile app. WDR transmits its content through a 5G test system, which will be ...





Related Info

Optus completes 5G video call with Ericsson, Oppo, demos dynamic spectrum sharing
16 Jan | Australia | News
Verizon, Qualcomm, Ericsson demonstrate Dynamic Spectrum Sharing
26 Nov 2019 | United States | News
Qualcomm carries out spectrum sharing call with Swisscom, Ericsson
11 Nov 2019 | Switzerland | News
Ericsson, Qualcomm achieve 5G call with dynamic spectrum sharing over 4G band
5 Sep 2019 | World | News
Vodafone UK 5G network goes live with Ericsson technology
4 Jul 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Vodafone Germany tests V2X technology for smart parking with Ford
2 Jul 2019 | Germany | News
Vodafone first to connect 5G phones to live network in Madrid and Barcelona
20 Feb 2019 | Spain | News
Qualcomm unveils second-generation 5G modem
19 Feb 2019 | World | News
Vodafone Germany tests 5G broadcast with public broadcaster WDR
13 Feb 2019 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Feb ALE Connex
05 Feb Zynga Q4 2019
05 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
05 Feb Cognizant Q4 2019
05 Feb CSG Q4 2019
05 Feb Qualcomm fiscal Q1
05 Feb FireEye Q4 2019
05 Feb Spotify Q4 2019
05 Feb Nuance fiscal Q1
05 Feb Twilio Q4 2019
05 Feb Netgear Q4 2019
05 Feb Maxlinear fiscal Q4
05 Feb Adtran Q4 2019
06 Feb Pixelworks Q4 2019
06 Feb NTT fiscal Q3
06 Feb Teradata Q4 2019
06 Feb MobileIron Q4 2019
06 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
06 Feb NortonLifeLock fiscal Q3
06 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2019
06 Feb Pinterest Q4 2019
06 Feb BCE Q4 2019
06 Feb Swisscom Q4 2019
06 Feb Nokia Q4 2019
06 Feb VeriSign Q4 2019
06 Feb Fortinet Q4 2019
06 Feb T-Mobile US Q4 2019
06 Feb Synaptics fiscal Q2
06 Feb Motorola Solutions Q4 2019
06 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
06 Feb Viasat fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now