Vodafone tests 5G dynamic spectrum sharing in Dusseldorf lab

Vodafone announced that it has conducted what it claims is the world's first test of 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), based on a combination of two low spectrum bands in its VIP lab in Dusseldorf. The company used simultaneously the 700MHz and 800MHz bands on a 5G non-standalone device. The frequency in the 800MHz range was used as the “anchor band”, while the 700MHz frequencies were shared between 4G and 5G.
The Dynamic Spectrum Sharing allows network operators to supply 4G and 5G over the same spectrum, making the transition from 4G to 5G networks easier. DSS on low bands will also be significant for end-consumers, to use low-latency applications and access deeper in-building coverage, Vodafone said.
The tests were conducted with suppliers Ericsson, Huawei and Qualcomm, including the latter's X55 mobile modem.
