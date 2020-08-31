Edition: International
Vodafone, WindTre, Sky call on govt to guarantee independence of single broadband network

Monday 31 August 2020 | 08:52 CET | News
The CEOs of Vodafone Italia, WindTre and Sky Italia have called on the Italian government to ensure the independence of a future single high-speed network following a videoconference held with Italy’s economic and industry ministers and the head of state lender CDP. “Independence is the crucial factor for a rapid and widespread development of the ultra-broadband network,” said chief executives Aldo Bisio (Vodafone), Jeffrey Hedberg (WindTre) and Maximo Ibarra (Sky) in a joint statement released following the meeting. The Italian government is keen to create a “national champion” to speed up broadband rollout and avoid infrastructure duplication by combining Telecom Italia’s fibre-based infrastructure with the FTTH network assets owned by wholesale operator Open Fiber.

According to a report in Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Vodafone, WindTre and Sky requested an urgent meeting with industry minister Stefano Patuanelli after the government sent a letter asking TIM to accelerate plans to merge its fixed-line network with that of Open Fiber. The CEOs said they appreciated government efforts to “share the definition of the project with all operators in this initial phase" but underlined that independence would be key in “strategic and operational” issues such “pricing mechanisms… commercial, assistance and service practices” as well as in governance of the project.

The news follows widespread reports that the government has approved a plan put forward by CDP that would allow TIM to take majority ownership of a single high-speed broadband network, whose governance would be strictly regulated by a reinforced telecom watchdog (Agcom) and shared among several stakeholders. CDP currently has a minority TIM stake of around 10 percent and owns 50 percent of Open Fiber.

TIM intends to spin off its own last mile access networks business as FiberCop – with Tiscali and Fastweb already on board as partners – and is expected to accept a binding offer from investment firm KKR for a 37.5 percent stake in the unit at a board meeting on 31 August. CDP’s board is set to approve a memorandum of understanding with TIM on the same date, said the Corriere della Sera report. 

A separate report in La Repubblica suggested the former incumbent will be permitted to own 50.1 percent of the new single network company but will not be allowed to control its board.


 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Fastweb / Open Fiber / Sky Italia / Telecom Italia / TIM / Tiscali / Vodafone Italia
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

