Vodafone, WindTre, Sky call on govt to guarantee independence of single broadband network

According to a report in Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Vodafone, WindTre and Sky requested an urgent meeting with industry minister Stefano Patuanelli after the government sent a letter asking TIM to accelerate plans to merge its fixed-line network with that of Open Fiber. The CEOs said they appreciated government efforts to “share the definition of the project with all operators in this initial phase" but underlined that independence would be key in “strategic and operational” issues such “pricing mechanisms… commercial, assistance and service practices” as well as in governance of the project.
The news follows widespread reports that the government has approved a plan put forward by CDP that would allow TIM to take majority ownership of a single high-speed broadband network, whose governance would be strictly regulated by a reinforced telecom watchdog (Agcom) and shared among several stakeholders. CDP currently has a minority TIM stake of around 10 percent and owns 50 percent of Open Fiber.
TIM intends to spin off its own last mile access networks business as FiberCop – with Tiscali and Fastweb already on board as partners – and is expected to accept a binding offer from investment firm KKR for a 37.5 percent stake in the unit at a board meeting on 31 August. CDP’s board is set to approve a memorandum of understanding with TIM on the same date, said the Corriere della Sera report.
A separate report in La Repubblica suggested the former incumbent will be permitted to own 50.1 percent of the new single network company but will not be allowed to control its board.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions