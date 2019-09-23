Edition: International
WarnerMedia to expand HBO Max to Latin America in 2021

Thursday 9 July 2020 | 12:13 CET | News
WarnerMedia has appointed former Hulu executive Johannes Larcher as head of HBO Max International and will be launching the new subscription streaming service in Latin America next year ahead of its expansion into other territories, reports Variety. Larcher will join the company in August and report to WarnerMedia International Networks president Gerhard Zeiler. He will also work closely with Whit Richardson, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks for Latin America, and Priya Dogra, newly appointed president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks for EMEA and APAC, said the report.

HBO Max was officially launched in the US in May. It features some 10,000 hours of content, including the entire catalogue of HBO services, plus a number of new Max Originals.


 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: HBO / WarnerMedia
Countries: Latin America
