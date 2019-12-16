Edition: International
Wearable shipments pass 100 mln in Q1, driven by smaller companies - IDC

Friday 28 May 2021 | 11:45 CET | News
Wearable shipments passed 100 million in the first quarter, according to a study from IDC, which said growth came largely from smaller companies. Global shipments reached 104.6 million, an increase of 34.4 percent from the 77.8 million shipped the year.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / Samsung / Xiaomi
Countries: World
