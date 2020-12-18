Edition: International
Wireless

Wind Hellas launches 5G services in Athens, Thessaloniki

Friday 18 December 2020 | 15:47 CET | News
Wind Hellas has started operating its 5G network after securing rights to use 5G licences in the country. The launch follows the activation of VoLTE on Wind Wellas' 4G network. The 5G network covers Athens and Thessaloniki and will gradually be expanded to other large cities. The aim is to cover 60 percent of the population within the first three years. Subscribers will be able to experience 1Gbps in some areas of Athens and Thessaloniki, the operator said. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Wind Hellas
Countries: Greece
