Wireless

Greece raises EUR 372 million in 5G spectrum tender

Thursday 17 December 2020 | 10:12 CET | News
Greek telecommunications authority EETT said it completed the 5G tender for granting spectrum licences for the 700 MHz, 2 GHz, 3400-3800 MHz and 26 GHz bands. After six rounds of bidding, Cosmote, Vodafone Greece and Wind Hellas secured licences for a total price of EUR 372.3 million. Of the total, Cosmote paid EUR 123.03 million, Vodafone EUR 130.18 million, and Wind EUR 119.05 million. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cosmote / EETT / Vodafone Greece / Wind Hellas
Countries: Greece
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

