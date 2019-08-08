Edition: International
Wireless

Wiz launches smart lighting range in Europe

Friday 28 August 2020 | 15:15 CET | News
Smart lighting brand Wiz has officially launched its range of connected light bulbs and accessories throughout Europe. Wiz said the newest products come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth dual protocol chips which make the pairing process even easier and more reliable, a feature that will soon be added to the full Wiz product range. Wiz is owned by Signify, the company behind the Philips Hue brand.

Consumers can use the Wiz app to manage the lights or else use Amazon Alexa, Google Home or Siri voice control. Another option is the universal WiZmote infrared remote, which enables consumers to easily control the lights and customise favourite modes for each room, or the WiZ motion sensor, which enables hands-free control and automatically switches the lights on to a predefined setting as users enter the room. 

Alternatively, users can install the new WiZ smart plug and turn any light into a smart light instantly, with full control via the WiZ app or remote.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Wiz
Countries: Europe
