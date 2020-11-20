Edition: International
Xiaomi confirms plans to make electric cars, unveils new logo

Tuesday 30 March 2021 | 14:42 CET | News
Xiaomi has confirmed plans to enter the market for electric vehicles. The company said it will invest an initial CNY 10 billion, and expects this to grow to USD 10 billion over ten years. Xiaomi will set up a new subsidiary for the business, and CEO Lei Jun will also serve as CEO of the new company. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: China / World
Xiaomi gaat elektrische auto's maken en onthult nieuw logo
Published 30 Mar 2021 14:55 CET | China
Xiaomi gaat de markt voor elektrische voertuigen betreden, zo heeft het bedrijf bevestigd. Xiaomi investeert in eerste instantie ...

