Xiaomi files court appeal against US govt ban on investors

Monday 1 February 2021 | 08:50 CET | News
Xiaomi announced it has filed a court appeal against the US government ban on investing the company. The company was added earlier this month to a list of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military, prohibiting US citizens or companies from investing in the group. Xiaomi said the decision was "factually incorrect" and it was not given legal due process to contest the matter. 

Categories: General
Companies: China Mobile / China Telecom / Xiaomi
Countries: United States
Related

BlackRock sells China Telecom stake for USD 200 million amid US ban
Published 27 Jan 2021 09:55 CET | United States
BlackRock has sold almost its entire stake in China Telecom, a company subject to a new ban on US investment, Reuters reports, ...

US govt places Xiaomi on list of banned companies
Published 15 Jan 2021 09:24 CET | United States
The US Department of Defense has added more companies to its list of "Communist Chinese military companies" that can no longer ...

NYSE changes course again and de-lists Chinese telcos from 11 January
Published 07 Jan 2021 08:37 CET | China
The decision to de-list the shares was first announced 31 December, but subsequently reversed four days later, following further ...

Trump bans more Chinese apps, including Alipay, QQ Wallet, WeChat Pay
Published 06 Jan 2021 08:46 CET | United States
US president Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans transactions with eight Chinese apps, claiming these threaten US ...

US govt adds Chinese chipmaker SMIC to Entity List
Published 21 Dec 2020 09:59 CET | United States
The US government has added China Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) to its so-called Entity List. The ...

Trump bans US investors from putting money into firms linked with China's military
Published 13 Nov 2020 11:01 CET | United States
Citing risks to national security, US President Trump has issued an executive order forbidding US firms and people from ...





