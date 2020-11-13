Edition: International
NYSE changes course again and de-lists Chinese telcos from 11 January

Thursday 7 January 2021 | 08:37 CET | News
The decision to de-list the shares was first announced 31 December, but subsequently reversed four days later, following further talks with the companies and regulators. The de-listing sent the share prices of all three companies lower. 

Categories: General
Companies: China Mobile / China Telecom / China Unicom
Countries: China / United States
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


