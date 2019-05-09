Edition: International
New York Stock Exchange to delist China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom

Monday 4 January 2021 | 09:22 CET | News
The New York Stock Exchange announced just before year-end that it had started proceedings to delist China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom's shares from the stock market. The move follows an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on 12 November, prohibiting any US companies or people from investing in companies with ties to the Chinese military. Trading will stop for these securities on 11 January. The US Department of Defense had previously listed the three companies as having significant connections to Chinese military and security forces.

Categories: General
Companies: China Mobile / China Telecom / China Unicom
Countries: China / United States
