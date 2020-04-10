Edition: International
New York Stock Exchange reverses decision to delist China telcos

Tuesday 5 January 2021 | 09:00 CET | News
The New York Stock Exchange has reversed its decision to delist the shares of China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom. The companies will continue to trade as usual on the stock exchange. The exchange said it updated its decision "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities," and that it will "continue to evaluate the applicability of Executive Order 13959" to these issuers and their continued listing status.

Categories: General
Companies: China Mobile / China Telecom / China Unicom
Countries: China / United States
