US govt recommends revoking China Telecom licence in US

Friday 10 April 2020 | 08:52 CET | News
The US government has recommended that the FCC revoke licences allowing China Telecom to provide international telecommunications services to and from the US. The Department of Justice said it found increased security risks since the authorisations were last renewed in 2007. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: China Mobile / China Telecom / FCC / Huawei / ZTE
Countries: China / United States
