FCC revokes China Unicom licence to operate in the US

Thursday 27 January 2022 | 17:25 CET | News
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has revoked China Unicom's authority to provide telecom services in the US. Under the adopted Order on Revocation, China Unicom Americas must discontinue all domestic and international services within 60 days. A similar order was released late last year for China Telecom.

Categories: General
Companies: China Unicom / FCC
Countries: China / United States
